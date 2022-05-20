ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Covid-19 Infections on the Rise in San Angelo

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – Covid-19 infections have risen slightly in San Angelo according to weekly information released Friday by health officials. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San...

San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Sales Tax Receipts Decline

SAN ANGELO, TX — The State of Texas Comptroller reported that for the first time in at least two years, sales tax receipts declined within the San Angelo city limits when measured month over the same month in the previous year. April 2022 sales tax revenue to the City of San Angelo declined 0.75% The State of Texas deposited $3,366,301.65 into the City of San Angelo’s general fund for sales tax the in April. This is down from the $3,391,684.31 deposited in April 2021. For the fiscal year to date, sales tax revenue is still up 5.82% over last year’s FY-to-date for the City of San Angelo. The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Trucking Company Announces Big Move to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A Canadian trucking company announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Concho Valley. According to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, on May 24, Allen’s Transport, Ltd, (ATL) based in Leduc, Alberta, Canada has completed the purchase of the facility at 1182 Gas Plant Road in San Angelo, Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

In the Wake of Uvalde, Security Increased for San Angelo Area Schools

SAN ANGELO, TX — In wake of the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Independent School District administration told us the two agencies have been in constant communication with each other since yesterday afternoon to provide an additional layer of security at all of our campuses. Out in the county, Sheriff Nick Hanna said the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added more patrol emphasis around the rural school districts. SAPD spokesman Officer Richard Espinoza said a secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Candle Light Vigil to be Held in San Angelo for Robb Elementary Shooting Victims

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday afternoon to remember the victims who were killed on Tuesday during the Robb Elementary Shooting. According to the church, the vigil will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at 20 E. Beauregard Ave. Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed earlier today that 21 total victims were killed in the shooting. 19 of the 21 were fourth grade students. The other two were the student's teachers. For the full list of victims see: Sacred Heart will be joining churches and communities across the state of Texas in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Republican Tom Green County Judge Candidate Lane Carter

Tom Green County Republican Judge Candidate Lane Carter joins the LIVE! crew on LIVE!. Also, news from Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, a police chase that shut down the southbound lanes of Bryant in San Angelo, and more last nights election coverage. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Election Results with Manny Diaz and Yantis Green

It's a special edition of LIVE! featuring election results for Tom Green County Judge, County Commissioner Precinct 4, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 3!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Did You Become a Traffic Violation Statistic in April?

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Deputies took part in a Select Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) during April for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles traveling in Tom Green County. The STEP program is a state funded, targeted program designed to enhance traffic safety across the state. In...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: One Person Shot at South Texas Elementary School

UVALDE, TX – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody. According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Hail & Possible Tornadoes Hit the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Severe thunderstorms blew up over the Concho Valley Tuesday afternoon raining hail stones as big as your fist and inundating some area with several inches of rain. The thunderstorms were part of a cold front that made its way across West Texas Tuesday afternoon causing meteorologists...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Street Use Fee Proposal Meeting Postponed

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials late Monday announced the City Council Strategic Planning meeting to consider a Street Use Fee scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 24 has been postponed.   That was the meeting where council members were going to consider a proposal from staff for a Street Use Fee of $6.75 per month to be added to all residential water bills.   Here's the official word from the city:  The May 24 City Council Strategic Planning Meeting has been rescheduled to May 31 due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on May 31 at the McNease Convention…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Manufacture and Delivery Arrests Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 16 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Seeing Double: San Angelo Central and Lake View Feature Twins in Top Spots

SAN ANGELO – For the first time, both San Angelo Central and Lake View High Schools will have fraternal twins as valedictorian and salutatorian. SAISD continues the celebration of the Class of 2022 countdown to cap and gown, by introducing twin valedictorians and salutatorians from Central High School and Lake View High School.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tom Green County until 4:30 pm. According to the NWS, this severe thunderstorm will be near Arden around 3:55, Tankersley around 4:15 Knickerbocker around 4:20 and Twin Buttes Reservoir around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Hail, Flooding & a Tornado Possible Late Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front will blow through West Central Texas Tuesday afternoon bringing the threat of large hail, flooding and a possible tornado. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move though the Abilene area around mid-afternoon then San Angelo in the late afternoon then on to the Sonora area in the evening hours.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

State and Area Firefighter Crews Continue to Battle Devastating Mesquite Heat Wildfire Near Abilene

ABILENE – Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) fire resources responded to several new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state Friday evening. Crews continued suppression operations on carryover wildfires as well. The Southern Area Gold Type 2 Incident Management Team has arrived in Texas and will assume command of the Mesquite Heat Fire. An incident management team is mobilized during complex emergency incidents to provide a command and control infrastructure to manage that incident. The Mesquite Heat wildfire near Abilene has…
ABILENE, TX

