Senior creates original film ‘Tagträume’ featuring colliding western, rom com, and ‘Twilight’ aesthetics
Nightmare or daydream? Senior Erin Seitzler’s film,Tagträume, drops German exchange student Fin into seemingly endless transitions from one atmosphere to another, all inspired by stereotypical American movies. Twilight spoof “Cry-Light” to The Office inspired “Nauseous,” Seitzler ties in additional film aesthetics like western, shot in black and white, and rom com,...www.vandegriftvoice.com
Comments / 0