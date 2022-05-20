Children 5-11 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Dose

APH’s newly accredited vaccination program ready to administer additional doses

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Public Health (APH) is expanding COVID-19 booster dose eligibility following federal authorization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends boosters for everyone 5 and older. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only option currently authorized for children.

The CDC recommends booster doses for 5- to 11-year-olds five months after completing their primary vaccine series.

“Expanding access to boosters to more age groups is critical in our fight against COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “This booster will give children the protection they need and will help keep them out of the hospital.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for 5- to 11-year-olds is available at APH’s Old Sims Elementary vaccine clinic, as well as both Shots for Tots clinics.

“We’re fortunate to have highly-trained nurses at our clinics who have experience administering vaccines to our younger population,” said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. “Bring your kids to our clinics to get their booster, or to start their primary series if they haven’t already.”

Additionally, the CDC now recommends mRNA booster doses for everyone 50 and older. They were previously encouraged, but the CDC reports that over the past few weeks, it’s monitored a substantial increase in hospitalizations among older Americans. Additional booster doses help increase protection from COVID-19 and reduce the chance of needing to go to the hospital.

A list of APH and Travis County vaccine clinics for this weekend can be found online.

Vaccination Program Certification

APH is also proud to announce it recently received Exemplary Provider status for Immunization and Testing Services by The Compliance Team (TCT), a national healthcare accreditation organization. APH is the first health department to receive this designation. TCT accreditation programs are a way for local health departments to ensure their facilities meet comprehensive quality, safety and efficiency standards covering CDC protocols, manufacturer’s guidelines, vaccine storage, infection control, needle safety, drug interaction as well as patient scheduling, history, and follow-up.

APH testing and vaccination information

Find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting your zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations without an appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

The APH Mobile Vaccination Program brings vaccine clinics to businesses, churches and more. APH is asking all organizations to fill out an online form to request a pop-up clinic.