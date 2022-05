HCS Inc. Commercial General Contractor, the current contractor performing the Upgrading Robinson street work, will begin doing the valley gutters on Margaret Drive beginning Thursday, May 26. The plan is to begin with the Margaret/Denison intersection first and the move to the Betsy/Margaret intersection. The entire intersection will be closed while performing this work, and will remain closed for at least a week. Margaret will still remain accessible to residents, just from the opposite end of the intersection. Mail delivery and solid waste collection will not be interrupted during this work. Below is the contents of letters being left with residents on Margaret.

ROBINSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO