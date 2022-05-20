WATCH: Chicken Farm Art Center Goes Up for Sale

SAN ANGELO – A Canadian trucking company announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Concho Valley.
According to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, on May 24, Allen’s Transport, Ltd, (ATL) based in Leduc, Alberta, Canada has completed the purchase of the facility at 1182 Gas Plant Road in San Angelo, Texas.
Allen’s is one of the leading heavy-haul and logistics companies in north America with a fleet of trucks, custom trailers and equipment combinations to safely and efficiently service petrochemical, mining, pulp and paper, industrial, refinery and generator stations.
“Allen’s…
