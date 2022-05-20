WATCH: Chicken Farm Art Center Goes Up for Sale

SAN ANGELO, TX — The State of Texas Comptroller reported that for the first time in at least two years, sales tax receipts declined within the San Angelo city limits when measured month over the same month in the previous year. April 2022 sales tax revenue to the City of San Angelo declined 0.75% The State of Texas deposited $3,366,301.65 into the City of San Angelo’s general fund for sales tax the in April. This is down from the $3,391,684.31 deposited in April 2021. For the fiscal year to date, sales tax revenue is still up 5.82% over last year’s FY-to-date for the City of San Angelo. The…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO