San Angelo, TX

WATCH: Chicken Farm Art Center Goes Up for Sale

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – One of San Angelo's most well known attractions is up for sale following the decision from the owners to retire. According to a listing from Steve Eustis Real Estate, as of May 20, the Chicken...

sanangelolive.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Trucking Company Announces Big Move to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A Canadian trucking company announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Concho Valley. According to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, on May 24, Allen’s Transport, Ltd, (ATL) based in Leduc, Alberta, Canada has completed the purchase of the facility at 1182 Gas Plant Road in San Angelo, Texas.  Allen’s is one of the leading heavy-haul and logistics companies in north America with a fleet of trucks, custom trailers and equipment combinations to safely and efficiently service petrochemical, mining, pulp and paper, industrial, refinery and generator stations. “Allen’s…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Sales Tax Receipts Decline

SAN ANGELO, TX — The State of Texas Comptroller reported that for the first time in at least two years, sales tax receipts declined within the San Angelo city limits when measured month over the same month in the previous year. April 2022 sales tax revenue to the City of San Angelo declined 0.75% The State of Texas deposited $3,366,301.65 into the City of San Angelo’s general fund for sales tax the in April. This is down from the $3,391,684.31 deposited in April 2021. For the fiscal year to date, sales tax revenue is still up 5.82% over last year’s FY-to-date for the City of San Angelo. The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Street Use Fee Proposal Meeting Postponed

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials late Monday announced the City Council Strategic Planning meeting to consider a Street Use Fee scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 24 has been postponed.   That was the meeting where council members were going to consider a proposal from staff for a Street Use Fee of $6.75 per month to be added to all residential water bills.   Here's the official word from the city:  The May 24 City Council Strategic Planning Meeting has been rescheduled to May 31 due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on May 31 at the McNease Convention…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Tom Green County Republican Winner Lane Carter on LIVE! with Manny Diaz and Yantis Green

Tom Green County Judge Republican winner Lane Carter joins the Political Desk with Manny Diaz and Yantis Green. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Candle Light Vigil to be Held in San Angelo for Robb Elementary Shooting Victims

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday afternoon to remember the victims who were killed on Tuesday during the Robb Elementary Shooting. According to the church, the vigil will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at 20 E. Beauregard Ave. Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed earlier today that 21 total victims were killed in the shooting. 19 of the 21 were fourth grade students. The other two were the student's teachers. For the full list of victims see: Sacred Heart will be joining churches and communities across the state of Texas in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Burn Ban Lifted Wednesday

SAN ANGELO – Significant portions of Tom Green County received adequate rainfall during thunderstorms that blew through Tuesday so that County Judge Steve Floyd lifted the ban on outdoor burning Wednesday morning.   Here's the official announcement from Judge Floyd's office:    The burn ban has been lifted as of 9:15 am May  25, 2022.     This could be a temporary situation;  the burn ban is discussed at every Commissioner Court meeting held on Tuesday mornings. The public is urged to continue to use caution and good safety practices at all times.   Pay attention to wind conditions, keep…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Seeing Double: San Angelo Central and Lake View Feature Twins in Top Spots

SAN ANGELO – For the first time, both San Angelo Central and Lake View High Schools will have fraternal twins as valedictorian and salutatorian. SAISD continues the celebration of the Class of 2022 countdown to cap and gown, by introducing twin valedictorians and salutatorians from Central High School and Lake View High School.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: One Person Shot at South Texas Elementary School

UVALDE, TX – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody. According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Republican Tom Green County Judge Candidate Lane Carter

Tom Green County Republican Judge Candidate Lane Carter joins the LIVE! crew on LIVE!. Also, news from Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, a police chase that shut down the southbound lanes of Bryant in San Angelo, and more last nights election coverage. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Identity of Victims in Robb Elementary School Shooting Revealed

The victims including a number of 10 and 11 year old fourth graders. Two other victims were the student's teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. Garcia was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students. Garcia was married for 24 years and had 4 children.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Hail & Possible Tornadoes Hit the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Severe thunderstorms blew up over the Concho Valley Tuesday afternoon raining hail stones as big as your fist and inundating some area with several inches of rain. The thunderstorms were part of a cold front that made its way across West Texas Tuesday afternoon causing meteorologists...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

In the Wake of Uvalde, Security Increased for San Angelo Area Schools

SAN ANGELO, TX — In wake of the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Independent School District administration told us the two agencies have been in constant communication with each other since yesterday afternoon to provide an additional layer of security at all of our campuses. Out in the county, Sheriff Nick Hanna said the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added more patrol emphasis around the rural school districts. SAPD spokesman Officer Richard Espinoza said a secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for San Angelo & West Texas

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of West Texas including the Concho Valley and the City of San Angelo effective until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are possible this...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Manufacture and Delivery Arrests Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 16 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests on Friday including the following: Kayla Browne was arrested for manufacture and…

