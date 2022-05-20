Fiber Optic Work to Temporarily Close Lane on Greenville in IQ®

City Manager Don Magner announced the appointment of two assistant city managers today, concluding a search that attracted more than 170 applicants from across the nation. The new appointees are Michaela Dollar from the City of Georgetown, in the Austin area, and Charles Goff from the Town of Sunnyvale, located in North Texas. Their appointment to the two vacant assistant city manager positions completes the makeup of the City Manager’s Office leadership team and is the first time the office has been fully staffed since before COVID impacted municipal staffing levels in early 2020.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO