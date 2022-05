John Whalan (pictured) met Elaine “Chipper” Petersen in 1971 in Professor William Lankford’s astronomy class—the first one ever offered at George Mason University. They began going on stargazing dates, taking Mason’s small, portable telescope out to the nearby Fort Belvoir golf course. It was dark enough there that they had good visibility of the sky, and their hope was to photograph planets and nebulae. But they soon realized that the telescope was too small for astrophotography.

