ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Florida panther kitten’s reunion with mother caught on camera

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQwl2_0flLrZHe00
Reunited: A Florida panther was reunited with her kitten after several months. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Reunited, and it feels so good.

A 4-month-old Florida panther kitten was reunited with its mother in southwest Florida after a search that took nearly three months, WFTX-TV reported.

Staff members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission learned about the lost kitten in March, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The kitten was taken to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a health assessment, and FWC officials used a towel with the kitten’s scent to mark trails where it was found, hoping to attract its mother, WINK-TV reported.

When that effort failed, experts took the kitten to White Oak Conservation in the northeast Florida city of Yulee, WTSP-TV reported.

The next night, trail camera footage showed an adult female panther walking past the kitten release site, so the young feline was taken back to Naples, according to the television station.

“Attempts to attract mom with her kitten’s scent failed and biologists pulling an all-nighter with the kitten in a cage in front of a live stream camera produced nothing, so we feared hope was lost,” FWC officials wrote. “But on the third night, the mother found her baby.”

The adult female heard the kitten meowing, and the pair were reunited, the FWC said.

“Telemetry data indicates the kitten is alive and well and trail camera footage captured the pair together,” the FWC wrote on Facebook. “The kitten’s expandable collar will soon drop off, after which time biologists hope to continue monitoring the pair with trail cameras.”

According to the FWC website, Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harm or harass them. There are approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers in the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

M. C.
3d ago

let's stop knocking forestry down too keep the big cats safe so mama and kitty could live happy..

Reply
10
Mango Madness
3d ago

Fantastic! Great job. Uh, so how was the kitten released from the cage when mom found her? Remote signal raised the door?

Reply
5
Related
Click10.com

Pink flamingos showing up more often in the South Florida wild again

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The pink flamingo has been immortalized in plastic lawn ornaments, stylized on logos, and has appeared in iconic scenes on the big and small screen, like the opening sequence of Miami Vice. Most people in South Florida usually only see the rose-colored bird in captivity.
MIAMI, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Family Discovers an 11-Foot Alligator Swimming in Their Pool – It Tore Through the Screen of Their Porch

Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Yulee, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Southwest Florida#Caught On Camera#Wftx Tv#Fwc#White Oak Conservation#Telemetry
Bay News 9

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WPTV

2 separate groups of Cuban migrants land in South Florida

GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Two separate groups of migrants from Cuba landed in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said. The first group of 10 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday. They were taken into custody and are the subjects of an investigation, Chief Patrol Agent Walter...
GOLDEN BEACH, FL
WOKV

Officials: Florida man allegedly crashed his car into neighbor’s house before reporting it stolen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
68K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy