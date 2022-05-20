NOSH Live June 13+14: The Jeni’s Growth Story, The ‘Splendid’ and the ‘Scary’

The two terms are used interchangeably for recipes like chicken noodle soup, chicken pot pie, or Golden Chicken Broth with Real Egg Noodles, but chicken stock and chicken broth are not the same thing. Let me repeat myself: stock and broth (whether it be chicken or beef) are not the same thing. OK — but what's the difference between the two? Chicken stock is made with clean chicken bones, plus mirepoix (carrots, celery, and onions), fresh and dried herbs such as bay leaves and sprigs of thyme, and salt and pepper. The key is that the bones are free of any meat or cartilage. The stock gets its rich flavor and fattiness from the residual cartilage in the bones. Chicken broth, on the other hand, is made with chicken meat (such as a whole chicken), as well as the same mirepoix blend, herbs, and spices.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO