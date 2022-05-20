Friday Sports

The City of Winchester is increasing water rates. The increase amounts about to a little less than $10 on the average. Mayor Rex McIntire says that the increase can be attributed to upcoming maintenance to infrastructure and the need to qualify for loans and grants to make repairs: “We have certain areas and neighborhoods that have old water mains, a lot of them are still old lead mains as I understand. Many of them are undersized. Plus, the fact, we have many water main breaks and leaks quite a bit, which that costs money every time it happens and it creates problems for the customers, too. We are trying to get government grant assistance from the USDA and the Illinois EPA to construct new water mains in these areas. One of the requirements (It doesn’t make a lot of sense) is that we have to have an average monthly water rate of over $40 per customer. Winchester’s is running a little bit below that. That was one of the reasons we were wanting to increase the rates, so we can fall into their qualifications for the grants or low-interest, long-term loans.”

