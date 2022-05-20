ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Friday Sports

 5 days ago

Triopia used a large and late rally to beat Camp Point Central to move on to the Regional Finals with a 9-4 win yesterday. Mike Perry has more. Triopia moves on to face Routt in the Regional Final on Saturday morning. Elsewhere in boys’ regional play...

Wednesday Sports

Jacksonville was eliminated in softball post season yesterday at home to Springfield 21-3. At Marissa, Calhoun downed Okawville 10-3, and Carrollton fell to Marissa 3-1. The winners meet Saturday. Jacksonville begins the post season trail in baseball at Chatham tonight, playing Rochester. The game will be played at 6:30, and...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Minnie Barr Park Re-Dedicated After Nearly 3-Year Long Renovations

Representatives of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Kiwanis, the Rotary, the local NAACP, DOT Foods, and the City of Jacksonville gathered at Minnie Barr Park to re-dedicate the park after completion of a nearly 3-year long renovation project. Organizers have raised more than $115,000 to install and restore playground equipment, provide an...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Helmich Honored With Meal, New Service Weapon Donation

A local police officer was honored with a ceremony and meal yesterday for his heroic work in the line of duty. Steven Helmich was presented a certificate by Glock on Thursday to purchase a new service weapon and given a donated meal by Mission BBQ in Springfield at the South Jacksonville Police Department.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
ISD To Receive $1.7 Million In Roof Rehab from Rebuild IL Plan

The Illinois School For the Deaf has been listed as a part of over $46 million in improvements announced by the Capital Development Board last Thursday. The funding is going toward deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations, according to a press release.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
String of Suspicious House Fires Continues in Jacksonville

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Jacksonville Police are investigating after yet another vacant house on the city’s northeast side was gutted by fire Monday afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 607 North East Street just before 4:00...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Autopsy Results Say Former Jacksonville Man Died of Natural Causes While in Custody in Sangamon County

Autopsy results have been released of a former Jacksonville resident who died while in custody at the Sangamon County Jail. 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville allegedly fell ill on April 14th at the Sangamon County jail and was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he died three days later while in inpatient care.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Triple J Meats Closes In Roodhouse

Residents of Northern Greene County will once again have to drive to get groceries. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Triple J Meats in Roodhouse closed its doors as of May 13th. The store was opened by Clint Jones in November 2020. The business opened with its wide selection of meat that Jones had been known for operating as a food truck throughout the area for a number of years before deciding on a permanent location.
ROODHOUSE, IL
Murrayville Home Total Loss After Mower Ignites Garage

A single-family home in Murrayville is a total loss after a lawnmower caught fire Monday afternoon. Both the Murrayville and Woodson Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire at 103 Murray Street in Murrayville just after 4 pm Monday. Murrayville Fire Chief Cody Kitselman says the fire...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Contractor Pleads Guilty To Felony Home Repair Fraud

The owner of a Jacksonville construction company pleaded guilty to home repair fraud yesterday in Morgan County Court. 45 year old Clint A. Stevens of the 1800 block of Mound Road, owner of C&A Construction, pleaded guilty to home repair fraud, a Class 4 felony. The single charge stems from an arrest by Jacksonville Police on April 12th, 2021 after an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Cass County Sherrif Seeking Info on Recent Theft

Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a zero-turn mower. According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn on his department’s social media today, the mower was stolen from near Main and Union streets in Virginia. Ohrn is asking If any residents in the...
CASS COUNTY, IL
Jacksonville Juvenile Arrested on Weapons Charges Overnight

More information has become available after a juvenile was arrested early this morning on weapons charges. According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department this afternoon, at approximately 12:37 am today, officers were dispatched to the area of Franklin and East Streets after a call of a male suspect attempting to break into vehicles who may be armed with a firearm.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Work Begins Soon on Morgan County Solar Farm

Representatives from the Prairie Creek Solar project updated the Morgan County Commissioners during their regular meeting this morning on the progress of the project and when construction will begin. The 37-megawatt project is being developed by Sol Systems out of Washington D.C. and will cover roughly 100 acres at Route...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
City of Winchester Increasing Water Rates, Amending Level Pay Structure for New Residents of Winchester

The City of Winchester is increasing water rates. The increase amounts about to a little less than $10 on the average. Mayor Rex McIntire says that the increase can be attributed to upcoming maintenance to infrastructure and the need to qualify for loans and grants to make repairs: “We have certain areas and neighborhoods that have old water mains, a lot of them are still old lead mains as I understand. Many of them are undersized. Plus, the fact, we have many water main breaks and leaks quite a bit, which that costs money every time it happens and it creates problems for the customers, too. We are trying to get government grant assistance from the USDA and the Illinois EPA to construct new water mains in these areas. One of the requirements (It doesn’t make a lot of sense) is that we have to have an average monthly water rate of over $40 per customer. Winchester’s is running a little bit below that. That was one of the reasons we were wanting to increase the rates, so we can fall into their qualifications for the grants or low-interest, long-term loans.”
WINCHESTER, IL
Griggsville Woman Arrested for Threatening Public Official

More information has been released about a Griggsville woman who was arrested Sunday for threatening a public official. 25-year-old Rachelle R. Gress was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department yesterday following an investigation into a threat made to the immediate family of a public official that had been posted on a social media website.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL

