Gonzaga Prep girls tennis is in the midst of one of the best – if not the best – seasons in Bullpups history. After winning the Greater Spokane League with an undefeated record, then the District 8 4A tournament, G-Prep won regionals last weekend, sending five girls to the State 4A tournament which begins on Friday at The Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School, both in Kennewick.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO