DisSolves, which produces the first edible, water-soluble food packaging made from all-natural, vegan ingredients, has won the 2021-2022 Duquesne New Venture Challenge. In addition to $15,000 in prize money, DisSolves has been awarded legal services via the Duquesne University School of Law, consulting services from the University's Small Business Development Center and meetings with School of Business faculty on funding and strategy.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO