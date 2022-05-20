UPDATE: Cyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in Kitty Hawk

Daliane Brown Fulgham, 74, widow of John Presley Fulgham, Jr, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She is survived by two daughters, Erin Fulgham Moore and her husband, Kyle T. Moore, of Kitty Hawk, NC and Christine Aiken Fulgham of Southern Shores, NC; a sister, Dr. Cheryl Lee Brown Davis and brother-in-law, Bill Davis; three brothers, Eugene (Gene) W. Alley, Jr and sister-in-law Laurie Alley, Jerry G. Alley and sister-in-law Deb Alley, and G. Scott Alley; two grandchildren, Brody Townsend Moore and Miss Presley James Moore. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
