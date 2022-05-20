UPDATE: Cyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in Kitty Hawk

Christopher Wade Ward, 34, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1987 to William Fletcher Lewis and Tammy Lynn Cooper Ward and was raised by his mother and adoptive father, David Ward. He worked as a security guard and loved working out at Planet Fitness. Chris was an avid body builder and planned to open his own gym.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO