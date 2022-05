ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State budget includes $1.2 billion in funding to provide frontline healthcare workers with bonuses. News10NBC has been reporting on the program since it was announced but the state has still yet to provide many specific details as to when people who qualify will start seeing the money. There are also some frontline healthcare workers upset they don’t appear to be included. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday, so News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke was able to ask her about the bonuses directly.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO