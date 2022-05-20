ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Beginning at 6pm on May 20, the BBRC will close and resume operations on May 24

lafayetteco.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a surge in staff COVID cases at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center (BBRC), the facility will close beginning Friday, May 20, at 6pm and will resume operations on Tuesday, May 24. With the support of Boulder County Public Health (BCPH), and out of an abundance of...

www.lafayetteco.gov

Comments / 0

Related
lafayetteco.gov

City facility hours and closures for Memorial Day - Monday, May 30

As we observe the Memorial Day holiday and honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country, please be aware of the following City facility schedules and closures. Library - closed on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30. Collective Community Art Center. Senior Center. Police Records and Administrative Offices.
LAFAYETTE, CO
lafayetteco.gov

The Great Outdoors Waterpark to open June 4

The Great Outdoors Waterpark, expected to open May 28, will now open June 4. Due to staffing shortages caused by the national worker shortage and competition to hire lifeguards, opening day at the Great Outdoors Waterpark (GOWP) is being delayed one week and will occur on June 4, 2022. The difficult decision to delay the park opening was made with guest safety in mind and to ensure staffing and lifeguard ratios are met.
LAFAYETTE, CO
lafayetteco.gov

Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors Film

Film screening of Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors, followed by a Q & A with the film maker and the State Historian Nicki Gonzales. Film: “Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors,” an #IAmDenver documentary film produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling, explores what it means to be Chicana. Featuring some remarkable women who have made transformative political, social and cultural contributions to Denver, the film chronicles what it is to be a woman born in this country, with strong Mexican and Indigenous roots and a life dedicated to social justice. This sweeping history spans centuries and is told like never before, with personal stories of triumph that are guaranteed to inspire and empower. Translation and interpretation available on request.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy