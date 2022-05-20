Beginning at 6pm on May 20, the BBRC will close and resume operations on May 24

Film screening of Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors, followed by a Q & A with the film maker and the State Historian Nicki Gonzales. Film: “Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors,” an #IAmDenver documentary film produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling, explores what it means to be Chicana. Featuring some remarkable women who have made transformative political, social and cultural contributions to Denver, the film chronicles what it is to be a woman born in this country, with strong Mexican and Indigenous roots and a life dedicated to social justice. This sweeping history spans centuries and is told like never before, with personal stories of triumph that are guaranteed to inspire and empower. Translation and interpretation available on request.

