Steve McClaren has been confirmed as one of Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches at Manchester United alongside Mitchell van der Gaag. The former England manager, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford between 1999 and 2001, has not been seen in a coaching role since he managed QPR in the 2018/19 season, although he was a technical director at Derby for nine months until last September.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO