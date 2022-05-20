Coast Guard urges boating safety this summer across Pacific Northwest
By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
6 days ago
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard urges boaters to be ready this National Safe Boating Week as summer nears the Pacific Northwest. This year National Safe Boating Week takes place Saturday through May 27. National Safe Boating Week promotes safe boating practices for recreational boaters in order to reduce preventable accidents and...
ONE of the busiest travel days of the year is slowly approaching, but a few scattered thunderstorms and flood warnings could ruin Memorial Day weekend for some Americans. Millions of Americans across the East Coast and South are bracing for a miserable start to their three-day weekend. Nationwide, more than...
Click here to read the full article. The Container Port Performance Index developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence sheds light on port efficiency.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalContainer Shipping Underperforms in Key WTO Trade DataPeak Season Container Shipping 'Chaos' Ahead, Survey SaysPort of Long Beach's Mario Cordero on Sustainability, Rail, China LockdownsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0