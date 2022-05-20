ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden’s call to withdraw oil drilling

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden has withdrawn and canceled oil and gas industries drilling in Alaska, and it has caused an insane uprise in gas prices throughout the nation. He also withdrew drilling in the Gulf of Mexico which doesn’t help...

Ray Ray Dean Ostrem
4d ago

This was Biden's plan all along. He's taking advice from that other communist president, Obama. He wants to get oil prices up high enough so the new green deal can compete & we'll all be in Flintstone cars.

Russell Bond
4d ago

What does the opinion of a bunch of high school students matter they are not voting age adults ask someone who it is really impacting like a person who has to work every day

Wilfred Muniyan
4d ago

well everyone should have seen this coming their moto was yes they can to make America worse than Venezuela and it is happening right now

