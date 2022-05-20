Biden’s call to withdraw oil drilling

Biden has withdrawn and canceled oil and gas industries drilling in Alaska, and it has caused an insane uprise in gas prices throughout the nation. He also withdrew drilling in the Gulf of Mexico which doesn’t help...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy gave opening remarks on Tuesday morning at the first Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference, a three-day event where hundreds gather to strategize on how to lower energy costs in Alaska, harness renewable energy, and make Alaska energy independent. Conversations about Alaska’s sustainable resources include tidal, geothermal, hydro, solar, wind, and hydrogen. Natural gas also is in the conversation as the energy bridge to get the state there, also included is micronuclear energy.
The state-owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has requested permission from the federal government to build a 100-mile road into the mountainous western Matanuska-Susitna Borough. On Tuesday, AIDEA officials said by email that they had filed a permit request under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act with the...
A partnership between the state’s biggest port and one of the nation’s top engineering labs seeks to establish a large microgrid to ensure a dependable supply of electricity. The Port of Alaska, located in Anchorage, and Sandia National Laboratories, a major U.S. Department of Energy contractor, have signed...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The magnitude 9.2 Great Alaska earthquake that struck Prince William Sound on March 27, 1964, is known as the largest to hit Alaska and the second-largest ever recorded in the world. But, has there been a quake larger than that in Alaska before modern recording stated?
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Officials this week intend to reopen a road that has been closed for more than two weeks following a massive landslide that cut off access to the city of Seward from a smaller community. The May 7 slide cut off travel between Lowell Point and...
Minnesota natural gas utilities acted "prudently" during a historic February 2021 storm, so they should be allowed to fully pass on $660 million in extra gas costs to their customers, according to two administrative law judges. The judges' conclusions, released Tuesday, rejected contentions from two state agencies that because of...
Lawmakers have since returned home from the Capital. Calling from his Nikiski peony farm Monday, Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter said this session was unlike any other he’s experienced before. In 2019 and 2020, the Legislature was struggling to come up with the money it needed. “We have the opposite...
Invasive species, according to wide consensus in Alaska, pose big threats to native fish, plants, terrestrial animals and even people’s safety and thus merit some vigorous preventive and response actions. Nevertheless, a seemingly popular bill that would have set up a system to coordinate those actions died without final passage in the Alaska Legislature. The […]
Earlier this month, a group of big-name Minnesota companies, including Cargill and General Mills, announced the development of a new $24 million plastic recycling plant in Rogers. The companies all belong to MBOLD, an initiative launched in 2020 by economic development group Greater MSP to address major food and ag...
The Alaska Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that Alaska’s redistricting board gerrymandered the boundaries of state Senate districts in Anchorage in order to favor Republican-leaning Eagle River. In a brief notice, the Supreme Court upheld a lengthy Superior Court order issued earlier this month. “We affirm the superior court’s...
Alaska Democrats and their surrogate activists have won at the Alaska Supreme Court, which ruled today in favor of using a map the Democrats designed for a Senate district in Anchorage. Republicans will lose at least one Senate seat, which will lead to a coalition government in the Senate, as...
The Alaska Volcano Observatory updated Mt. Edgecumbe’s status on May 9, classifying the volcano as “historically active.” But that doesn’t mean it’s any closer to an eruption. A lot of people in Sitka have become used to describing Mt. Edgecumbe as “dormant,” but that term...
The Alaska Supreme Court says the board that recently redrew boundaries for the state’s legislative districts crafted state Senate districts in Anchorage in a way that favored Republican-leaning Eagle River. The state’s high court agreed with an earlier Superior Court decision and wrote in an opinion that the Redistricting...
Residents in Alaska can soon expect an energy assistance payment worth $3,200 just in time for rising costs of groceries and fuel. 15 of 20 Alaska state Senators approved a budget on Thursday evening that would give residents this payment. The House of Representatives still needs to approve the bill,...
Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune has a piece on the Minnesota Legislature passing a sweeping set of hemp industry reforms that will allow, among other things, small amounts of hemp-derived THC to be legally sold in edibles and drinks to those 21 and older. Employees working as psychiatric associates,...
(FOX 9) - Many Minnesotans head north to enjoy the lakes and forests. But nestled in those trees, not far from the water, is something intriguing if not mysterious. Recently, FOX 9's Karen Scullin went deep into the Chippewa National Forest, not far from Grand Rapids, where an experiment is underway to help us all have a healthier future.
The Race to Alaska — a 750-mile, engineless, unsupported boat race from Port Townsend, Wash., to Ketchikan — is back after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. First place wins $10,000 cash, which is nailed to a piece of wood in Ketchikan, and, famously, second place...
