Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO