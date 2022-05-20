James W. Seeley

Gary Robert Layde, 82, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, April 22, 2022. Gary was born on Feb. 20, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, son of the late Fred and Inez Hill. His devotion to his family and his faith in God supported him in his courageous battle with cancer and ultimately gave him peace. Gary was raised in Ferryville, where he enjoyed fishing with his parents and friends on the Mississippi River. He was a 1957 graduate of De Soto High School and then attended La Crosse College. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962, before entering into his life-long career of 55 years in retail management. Gary was very patriotic and loved flying the American flag throughout his life. While working with the public, he never met a stranger and always shared his positive outlook on life with everyone he came into contact with. His life philosophy was to “Enjoy.” Gary was blessed with a loving family. He met his wife, Sarah, in South Georgia while serving in the Army. Together, they raised their three children in Columbus, Ga. He was a Pop Warner football coach for several years and loved attending many band and athletic events with his children, wife and grandchildren. He was always a source of encouragement to his family. Gary led an active life after retirement. He loved being outside working in his yard as well as caring for animals and nature. He continued to work out to keep his physical strength up until the end of his battle. He also enjoyed reading and began woodworking, which soon became his favorite hobby. He would make small pieces of furniture, walking canes and staffs (donated to churches, nursing homes, and veterans organizations), and birdhouses. He loved giving pieces of his work away to family, friends or anyone in need. Gary treasured celebrating holidays with his family and adored the fellowship, music, dancing and dinners.

