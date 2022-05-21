Frederick County offering COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5 to 11

A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Associated Press file photo

The Frederick County Health Department began offering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the dose for that age group.

The Health Department has posted upcoming vaccination clinics and links to register for an appointment on its website, health.frederickcountymd.gov.

The CDC recommended that children ages 5 to 11 receive their booster shot five months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

There will be two clinics over the weekend, both on Saturday. Only one will offer boosters for children ages 5 to 11. That clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 585 Himes Ave. in Frederick, according to the Health Department.

The CDC also recommended on Thursday that people ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found at vaccines.gov or marylandvax.org for pharmacies and other locations. For help scheduling an appointment, call 855-634-6829 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

— Jack Hogan