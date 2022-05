A former NFL player was arrested and charged after getting into an altercation with a United Airlines employee. Brendan Langley, who currently plays for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was seen on video punching an employee after being slapped in the face. When Langley was slapped, he told someone in the video, "Did you see that?" before punching the employee in the face multiple times. And despite being knocked to the ground and bloodied, the employee got up and attempted to fight Langley again.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO