Grafton, WV

Grafton soldier among WV residents to be inducted into the In Memory Program in 2022

mountainstatesman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C.—More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including five from West Virginia, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2022. Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their...

mountainstatesman.com

Metro News

Manchin holds second virtual Town Hall meeting on V-A proposed cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Run for the Wall set for return to West Virginia following off years due to COVID

NITRO, W.Va. — Following two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Run for the Wall ride is scheduled to thunder back into the Kanawha Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Run For The Wall XXXII 2022 is set to arrive in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with approximately 400 motorcycles. Immediately following the arrival there will be a presentation ceremony.
NITRO, WV
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
ANIMALS
WDTV

Common carp caught in Summersville Lake breaks state record

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A new state record common carp was caught and released earlier this month in Summersville Lake in Nicholas County. Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, PA, caught and released the record-breaking common carp on Saturday, May 7. Minick’s record fish was 41.2 inches long and weighed...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Uvalde, TX victims

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff. Beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb […]
UVALDE, TX
wvde.us

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Jumps From 14,000 Feet To Promote Enlistment

CHARLESTON, W. VA. – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch plunged at 120 miles per hour for a great cause recently. He participated in the U.S. Army Reserve Educator Tour at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. The three-day event included a tandem jump with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The event highlighted military enlistment as a post-secondary option for high school students.
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Biggest cities in West Virginia 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
POLITICS
WSAZ

West Virginia faith leaders call for permanent expansion of Child Tax Credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”
CHARLESTON, WV
localdvm.com

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
AGRICULTURE
WDTV

Former Clarksburg Water Board GM dies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Richard Welch has died. Welch passed away on Sunday at United Hospital Center. He retired from the water board last May after more than 45 years of service. He was first elected to the board in 1975 at the age...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wvpublic.org

The Ballad Of John Henry On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the ballad of John Henry tells the story of a railroad worker who challenges a steam drill to see who could tunnel into a mountain the fastest and farthest. With his strength and skill, John Henry wins, but he dies from the effort. For some people who grew up in Black communities in Appalachia, the song elicits a variety of feelings.
Lootpress

Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff IMMEDIATELY and through Saturday, May 28

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning IMMEDIATELY and continuing through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia #1 most dangerous driving state on Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is fastly approaching and with that comes the jump in holiday-related traffic fatalities. According to Jerry, a car insurance savings app, West Virginia has the most fatal crashes per capita of all U.S. states, followed by Louisiana and South Dakota. Nationally, over half (53%) of fatal crashes occur between 6 p.m. and […]
TRAFFIC

