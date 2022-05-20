Endangered Species Day: How the DWR is helping native wildlife species in Utah

Utah’s State Fair is an iconic event that annually brings our statewide community together to celebrate the successes of our state and its thriving population. Diverse food options and community engagement are common sights to see during the event, making the Utah Sate Fairpark venue filled with beautiful moments and beloved memories. However, for most of the year the Fairpark Event Center sits unused despite the bustling growth, transit, and community surrounding it. Most of this growth has come from diverse, multicultural communities who have been essential to the ongoing thriving development of our state. Many local stakeholders and community members have noticed this, and hope to transform the Fairpark Event Center into a living, breathing destination for Salt Lake residents.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO