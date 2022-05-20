ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Husband Snoops on Wife’s Electronics

By Amy Dickinson
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBgxs_0flL0zOG00

Her husband snoops on her when she’s on her computer or smartphone, despite her requests for him not to. “Invaded” reader asks advice columnist Amy Dickinson to weigh in, in this edition of “Ask Amy.”

Dear Amy:

I’m asking you to weigh in.

My husband thinks that it’s fair game to read my computer or phone screen over my shoulder, even when I’m clearly writing or viewing something private.

I’ve asked him many times over the years not to do this, but he refuses to stop reading my screens. He definitely doesn’t like it when I do it to him.

He is saying it’s OK because my activity is essentially out in the open.

Is it rude to read someone’s screens over their shoulder? Should I leave the room if I want privacy on my own devices?

– Invaded

Dear Invaded:

Overall, I think it’s rude to continue to do something – almost anything – your spouse has asked you repeatedly not to do, especially if this behavior is not a two-way street.

Your husband may be aggressively trying to send you a message that he doesn’t want you to use screens when you are around him.

If you take a close and objective look at your own screen usage and see that there is a genuine imbalance in the amount of time you and he spend on your screens, then this gives you an opportunity to perhaps change your own behavior to demonstrate that you have received his rudely delivered message.

Otherwise, yes – whenever he does this, you should take your work into another room.

I have seen so-called privacy filters for laptops, although I’ve never tried one (no one in my household has much interest in what I’m up to). These screens allegedly completely block a screen from view unless the user is directly in front of the screen. This would also be very useful when working in a coffee shop or on public transportation – or in your kitchen.

Want to get even more life tips from Amy? Read more of her advice columns here!

In the tradition of the great personal advice columnists, Chicago Tribune’s Amy Dickinson is a plainspoken straight shooter who relates to readers of all ages. She answers personal questions by addressing issues from both her head and her heart – ranging from when a husband snoops to DNA surprises. A solid reporter, Dickinson researches her topics to provide readers with informed opinions and answers. Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068

© 2021 by Amy Dickinson

Comments / 2

Related
Boomer Magazine

Wife Blindsided by Sudden Divorce

After 46 years, her good, solid, loving husband is leaving and she is blindsided by this sudden divorce. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I recently returned from a week-long visit to help my 90-year-old father, whereupon my husband of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boomer Magazine

Seasons of Friendship

A friendship forged when children were young seems to have outlasted its value. In the seasons of friendship, is it time to move on? See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. “Allie” and I became friends when our children were young....
RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Pandemic Triggers Food Hoarding

While the pandemic has changed many of us in a variety of ways, the experience for this man has triggered food hoarding. He doesn’t overeat, but he can’t stop buying more food. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Dickinson
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified after she accidentally takes her husband's medication

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents take their medication together every night. First, my mother hands my father his pills and a bottle of water. Then she takes her own. After they take their pills, they go to sleep. Just like clockwork.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Smartphone#Invaded
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
Distractify

Dad Refuses to Pay For Daughter’s Wedding After She Sides With In-Laws

If you want to see sane people become suddenly mad, then have them get married. Folks take the pre-planning, theorizing, and execution of their wedding to some ridiculous levels. In fact, some people have their entire wedding planned out before they even meet somebody that they want to marry, so much so that it feels like their spouse is basically an after-thought; a placeholder who could've been filled in by any number of individuals.
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Countrymom

Pregnant girlfriend moves in with wife and family

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend's son lived happily with his lovely wife and their three children for several years. They live in a small town of about 1500 people, and everyone knows everyone else. Nearby lived another young man, his girlfriend, and their three children; however, they weren’t nearly as happy.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Plan Party She's Banned from Attending

Are stepparents considered family, or will they always be outsiders?. Divorce isn't all that uncommon in the US. In fact, about 650,000 divorces take place every year. And among those couples who divorce, about 1/3 of them will have children, complicating the separation even more.
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tracey Folly

The butcher asked my mother if she wanted all 5 chicken legs from the same chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, if I want to buy a package of chicken legs, I can grab a prepackaged plastic-wrapped bundle at the grocery store without speaking to anyone. Back in the 1960s, it was a different story. If you wanted to buy chicken legs from a butcher, you had to be prepared for a little social interaction and a touch of humor.
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
669
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy