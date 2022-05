Kamron Randell-Taylor has named CU to his top 5 schools, a list that also includes Arizona, Liberty, Oregon, and San Diego State. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound running back out of Fontana, CA is listed as a 3-star on ESPN, Rivals, and 247sports. While the Buffaloes have just recently gotten onto Randell-Taylor’s radar, having offered him in mid-February, they have made quiet an impression on the speedster. “Colorado, me and coach (Darian) Hagan have been chatting up for a very long time. That’s my guy right there. I went out there for their spring game and that’s one thing that I enjoyed. Coach...

