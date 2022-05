SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While a few sprinkles will be possible for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a mostly cloudy sky with a few peaks of sunshine every now and again. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 60s. The next round of rain will move in for Wednesday and mainly impact the eastern parts of the viewing area. We’ll see sunshine returning for Thursday and Friday as temperatures rebound to the 70s on Thursday and even the 80s on Friday!

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO