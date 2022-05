Former Pittsburgh Steeler star running back and Vietnam veteran, Robert Patrick “Rocky” Bleier, will be the featured speaker at the opening ceremony for The Moving Wall to be displayed in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park from August 18 to 22, 2022. The ceremony, scheduled for 6:30 P.M. on August 18 at the Folino Shelter, is open to the public. Visitation of the Wall will begin after the Ceremony. The Moving Wall will be accessible continuously until the closing Ceremony on Sunday August 21, 2022 at 6:30 P.M.

