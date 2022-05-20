Street Closures and Traffic Impacts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Street closures along the City’s major streets impacting motorists and pedestrians are listed below. These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers and allow additional travel time for delays.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Brawner Parkway (north and south of the median) will be reduced to one-way traffic flow in the eastbound direction. The following traffic changes and lane closures will be implemented:

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (south of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (north of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Reytec Construction Resources, there is a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the NB IH37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a

daily single-lane closure with flagger control along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward (~400’).

It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Delgado Street – Salazar Street to Dead End (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Delgado Street, between Salazar Street and the Dead End, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Delgado Street.

Denver Avenue – Doddridge Street to Jackson Place (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Denver Avenue, between Doddridge Street and Jackson Place, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Denver Avenue.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection is also being opened to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center-turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, is closed to install storm water utilities.

Sidewalks will be closed on the east side of Staples Street, within the construction zone.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Indiana Avenue and Deforrest Street and also between Texan Trail and McCall Street for reconstruction. Chamberlain Drive is also closed between Reid Drive and Swantner Drive. Access to local residents is provided.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Alameda Street – Mary Street to Morris Street (IPR)

Contractors for the City are implementing several street closures to make emergency repairs to the wastewater line along Alameda Street. The intersection at Alameda Street and Mary Street is temporally closed. The intersection at Morris Street and 12th Street is also temporally closed. Other residential streets adjacent to the construction site may be temporally closed to extend the work zone. Residents affected by the closures will always have access to their homes. Construction is expected to last one month.

Ayers Street – North Padre Island Drive Access Road to McBride Lane (IPR)

Contractors for the City Utilities Department are implementing lane closures along eastbound travel lanes of Ayers Street to make repairs to a wastewater line. Additional temporary lane

closures, or temporary street closures, along the existing wastewater line may be required to install a bypass. Businesses affected by the closures will always have driveway access. Construction is expected to last one month.

Chaparral Street – at Coopers Alley Intersection

Spectrum contractor is installing a new conduit and coaxial cable to provide communication services along Chaparral Street. The construction work area will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes at the intersection of Chaparral Street and Coopers Alley. These closures will be implemented daily and are expected to last 30 days.

Cimarron Boulevard – Lipes Boulevard to Saratoga Boulevard (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is installing new facilities along Cimarron Boulevard between Lipes Boulevard and Saratoga Boulevard as part of a make-ready permit for Smartcom. The construction of proposed facilities is divided into several phases along the project limits. The proposed phase will require daily lane closures affecting only the northbound travel lanes. Construction is expected to last one month.

Greenwood Drive – Gollihar Road to West Point Drive (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical equipment upgrades along Greenwood Drive. Motorists traveling southbound on Greenwood will be reduced to one travel lane along any section of the project limits. Electrical upgrades are estimated to last several months.

Greenwood Drive – at Holly Road Intersection (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical equipment upgrades along Greenwood Drive. Motorists traveling southbound on Greenwood will be reduced to one travel lane as they approach the Holly Road intersection. Electrical upgrades are estimated to last several months.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive (Fulton Construction)

The contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is implementing a lane closure on Northbound Kostoryz Road. The contractor is removing the existing sidewalk to install new driveways and building a new RTA bus stop. Construction is estimated to last three months.

Leopard Street – Palm Street to Doss Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is relocating power poles along Leopard Street for an upcoming city street project. Both directions of Leopard Street will be reduced to one travel lane along any section of the project limits. Utility line relocations are estimated to last several months.

Leopard Street – Palm Street to Doss Street (AT&T)

The contractor for AT&T is relocating underground utilities along Leopard Street for an upcoming city street project. Both directions of Leopard Street will be reduced to one travel lane along any section of the project limits. Utility line relocations are estimated to last several months.

Lipes Boulevard – Sun Wood Drive to Rivergate Drive

The contractor for private development is replacing a wastewater line for a new business along Lipes Boulevard. Construction will need a temporarily full street closure along the limits to replace the wastewater line and make pavement repairs. Local traffic will be detoured around the work area. Residents and places of worship will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Mexico Street – Lipan Street to Caldwell Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Lipan Street and Caldwell Street as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. The construction of a proposed wastewater line is divided into 3 phases along Mexico Street. The first phase along this stretch of construction starts at Lipan Street, extending to Comanche Street, the second phase starts at Comanche Street, extending to Howard Street, and the third phase starts at Howard Street, extending to Caldwell Street. All three phase will require a temporary full street closure of Mexico Street. Traffic will be detoured where closures are required at intersections. Residents and places of worship will always have access during construction which is expected to last seven months.

Ocean Drive – at Paloma Street Intersection (MAC General Contractor Services)

The contractor for Grande Communications is installing new communication facilities to repair residential cable services. Construction will need to temporarily close parking lanes and travel lanes along Ocean Drive and Paloma Street to provide a safe work area for construction operations. Temporary lane closures are implemented daily and are expected to last 30 days.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Prescott Street (SH 286 Frontage) (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor for the City is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. The construction of the water main is divided into several phases. Construction is extending into the next phase, expanding the work zone from Horne Road to Tarlton Street. Southbound Port Avenue will remain one lane, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Both Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Purdue Road and Flour Bluff Drive (Public Works Department)

The traffic signal construction to assist traffic traveling eastbound on Purdue Road is complete. Cycle activation for the traffic signal is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 23, at 9:30 AM. Motorists traveling through the intersection should exercise caution when approaching the intersection for several weeks to allow motorists to adjust to the new traffic signal operations.

Staples Street – Peerman Place and Dody Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance to underground electrical circuits along Staples Street. Access to underground facilities requires daily lane closures that will affect motorists traveling in both directions. Maintenance operations are scheduled to last one month.

Third Street – Morgan Avenue to Elizabeth Street (Public Works Department)

City crews making curb and gutter improvements along Third Street are progressing into the next phase. Crews will be closing travel lanes on Third Street between Craig Street and Buford Street. Temporary lane closures will be implemented daily while workers are present. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURES

Beach to Bay Relay is taking place this Saturday, May 21, 2022. The relay route starts at JP Luby Beach and finishes at Waters Edge Park. Motorists driving along the route will experience temporary lane closures and temporary street closures during the relay. Motorists need to exercise caution while driving near or through, the route. Please reference the news release published by City of Corpus Christi for more detailed information on Beach to Bay temporary lane and street closures.

