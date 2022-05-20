ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Approved for Children Five through 11 Years of Age

 6 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as a single booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 years of age, five months after receiving their primary series of COVID-19 shots.

The booster doses are available at any Health District vaccination clinic. A complete list of locations and hours is available at www.cctexas.com/clinics.

All clinics will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

"The approval for the booster doses for ages five to 11 is great news for this age group as we head into summer vacation," Interim Health Director Dr. Kim Onufrak said. "With many children opting to be in summer camps or traveling with family, this offers them more protection as COVID-19 cases increase in our community."

Pfizer's clinical data showed a ten-microgram booster dose for children ages five through 11 raised antibody levels against both the omicron variant and the original strain of the coronavirus.

Only children younger than five years of age remain ineligible for COVID vaccines.

Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com for more information. You can also find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

