ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Attorney reveals little-known secret about becoming an attorney

By SHEL SEGAL
Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile being an attorney is a lot of work, it can be very rewarding in many senses. That is what attorney Elizabeth Yang wants you to remember. But she also wants you to know about a little-known statewide program that allows people to sit for the bar without attending law...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Law School#Yang Law Offices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Agriculture Online

Farmer asks if giving assets to a son-in-law will cause problems

Problem: Will giving assets to my daughter’s husband cause a problem?. We have three daughters (ages 42, 46, and 49), and all of them helped on the farm, were in FFA, earned college degrees, and now have great jobs. They all have very stable marriages and respectful children. Our middle daughter is married to a great farm kid. He has been a key guy on our farm the past 20 years. I want to make sure he is taken care of. We also have another key employee who is 55 and has been with us for over 25 years. I want to make sure he’s taken care of as well. We own 800 acres and farm about 4,000 acres. How do we keep the farm going, take care of our key people, and take care of our daughters without creating chaos? - Submitted by email from K.B.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy