Attorney reveals little-known secret about becoming an attorney

Problem: Will giving assets to my daughter’s husband cause a problem?. We have three daughters (ages 42, 46, and 49), and all of them helped on the farm, were in FFA, earned college degrees, and now have great jobs. They all have very stable marriages and respectful children. Our middle daughter is married to a great farm kid. He has been a key guy on our farm the past 20 years. I want to make sure he is taken care of. We also have another key employee who is 55 and has been with us for over 25 years. I want to make sure he’s taken care of as well. We own 800 acres and farm about 4,000 acres. How do we keep the farm going, take care of our key people, and take care of our daughters without creating chaos? - Submitted by email from K.B.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 DAYS AGO