San Bernardino County, CA

Unemployment rate in San Bernardino County plunges to 3.8 percent

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

The unemployment rate in San Bernardino County dropped to 3.8 percent in April, according to data released on May 20 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

KTLA

Californians could see mandatory water restrictions amid drought

California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don’t use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from major water agencies, including those that supply Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Southern California sees record-high gas prices

California gas prices continue to climb to record-setting highs, with the average price per gallon statewide at $6.06 Monday. Gas prices throughout the U.S. have been setting new records, in part due to inflation, but also because of high demand and high costs of oil, AAA officials said. In Southern California, price increases have also […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
KTLA

Massive underground marijuana farm is largest bust in San Bernardino County history

An elaborate underground marijuana grow operation in Newberry Springs is the biggest illegal cannabis bust in San Bernardino County history, officials announced Monday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Office held a news conference Monday morning to announce charges against the 11 people accused of running the massive underground marijuana operation which was […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
HeySoCal

Process for revoking cannabis outlets’ permits on board’s agenda

The possibility of revoking the licenses granted to marijuana merchants in unincorporated Riverside County communities for failure to open their outlets under the conditions they promised will be examined by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Supervisor Kevin Jeffries will ask his colleagues to join him in a proposal to have...
KTNV

12 mile backup on I-15 to California, RTC says

(KTNV) — A travel alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon said that there was a 12 mile back up on the I-15 southbound to California from the state line. RTC says to plan for delays, get water, fuel, and to check your tires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Helping Young People Ages 14-24 Shift From HS to College, Work & Beyond

Educators know there are certain turning points in students’ academic journeys that hold the potential to change their trajectories forever.  One is the transition from eighth to ninth grade — if students don’t make it smoothly, they are more apt to struggle in high school or even drop out. Another is the shift from high […]
CBS LA

Massive underground, illegal marijuana grow operation busted in San Bernardino

San Bernardino area law enforcement has busted a massive marijuana grow operation, uncovering over $9 million in illegal product in an underground bunker. The discovery comes as San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus continue to crackdown on illegal drug enterprises operating out of the more rural parts of their county. "The money in illegal marijuana is not a victimless crime," Dicus said. "There are a number of things that have happened. I've had deputies pass by these areas in Newberry Springs and had rounds go through their front window." Investigators had previously executed a search...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE

