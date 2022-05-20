5/20/22 Tracy Bliss and Richard Snyder

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

5/20/22

 6 days ago

Tracy Bliss, director of marketing and public relations

Beloit receives three awards

City of Beloit is awarded three top financial reporting and budget-related awards for three years in a row. Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock thinks the biggest impact is it shows they’re transparent with their finances and anyone can look at the city’s budget. Lock says it shows they’re being fiscally responsible and transparent with materials they provide their community. She says they try making their budget and budget documents easy to understand so any community member can access the information. According to a news release, the Government Finance Officers Association honored Beloit with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 24 years in a row, Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 19 years in a row, and Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award for three years in a row. Lock says they received them for the 2020 fiscal year.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Visit Beloit awards JET grants

Beloit’s tourism marketing organization doles out more than $6000 in joint effort tourism grants. Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini says the intent of the J.E.T. grant program is to assist other not-for-profit organizations in developing and marketing events and activities. The Wright Museum at Beloit College was awarded...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Owner plans to expand Romans Fuels in Janesville

A local business owner closes the door on one location with plans to expand in two more. The owner of Roman’s Market, Tony Boparai says he’s closed the small food market at 2006 Center Avenue in Janesville that he opened last spring, as it wasn’t profitable. Boparai...
JANESVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that she will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Janesville City Council approves labor agreement with Teamsters Local 695

Janesville Transit System employees will see a two percent raise and get a $500 lump sum under the labor contract approved by the City Council this week. City Human Resources Director Tara Semenchuk says the total cost to the City for the Teamsters Local Number 695 contract will be about $72,000 over current funding levels.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Beloit trash, recycling collection delayed for Memorial Day

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Memorial Day weekend invokes visions of cookouts, pool parties and time outside with family and friends. One thing to consider as you pencil in your holiday plans, the city of Beloit’s Public Works Department reminds residents that trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day, with no collection on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin school's gender change policy: State justices debate

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.
MADISON, WI
Authorities investigate fire in Orfordville

The Rock County Emergency Dispatch center says firefighters were called to 301 Mowe Street at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday. The Janesville and Beloit fire departments also responded. Janesville firefighters say the fire may have started in the garage and spread to the house. Residents describe an explosion and heavy damage to the garage, vehicle, and home.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Two JPD Sergeants earn Chief’s Commendations

The acts of two Janesville Police Sergeants the day of a fatal workplace shooting last month are being recognized by the City’s top cop. Police Chief David Moore has awarded Chief’s Commendations to Sergeants Jimmy Holford III and Robert Perkins II. Moore says the award is given to...
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

City approves $4/month recycling fee to tighten budget gap

In a heated debate over how to close a nearly $12 million budget deficit, a divided Madison city council passed a special fee Tuesday night to be imposed on all properties that receive city curbside recycling services. The fee, called a “resource recovery special charge,” has been making its way...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Roman’s Market in Janesville closes

Janesville’s south side is losing the small food market that went in a little over a year ago, helping fill the void that was left when Pick n Save closed it’s doors. The owner of Roman’s Market says he’s closed the store at 2006 Center Avenue in Janesville that he opened last spring.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 death average hits Zero

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Zero. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths hit zero on Tuesday after weeks spent mostly hovering in the one or two per day for much the last several weeks. The state Department of Health Services reported the milestone number in its latest daily update. While...
WISCONSIN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Wisconsin Bishops Back San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone’s Ban on Nancy Pelosi Receiving Holy Communion

Wisconsin Bishops David Ricken of the diocese of Green Bay and Donald Hying of the diocese of Madison are among a growing number of Catholic bishops who have publicly expressed support for San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s declaration that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not be admitted to Holy Communion due to her continued “aggressive promotion of abortion.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

