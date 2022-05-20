5/20/22 Tracy Bliss and Richard Snyder

City of Beloit is awarded three top financial reporting and budget-related awards for three years in a row. Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock thinks the biggest impact is it shows they’re transparent with their finances and anyone can look at the city’s budget. Lock says it shows they’re being fiscally responsible and transparent with materials they provide their community. She says they try making their budget and budget documents easy to understand so any community member can access the information. According to a news release, the Government Finance Officers Association honored Beloit with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 24 years in a row, Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 19 years in a row, and Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award for three years in a row. Lock says they received them for the 2020 fiscal year.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO