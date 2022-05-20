How To Find The Official 7 Wonders of Casper

The Wyoming State Track and Field Meet for the boys concluded on Saturday in Casper and in 4A, Sheridan was the repeat state champion with 134.5 with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 97.5 and Natrona 3rd with 85. The big news of the day came in the shot put as Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett set the overall state record with a heave of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inch. It was just a monstrous throw in front of a huge crowd, so that was a shining moment. Also in the 4A field events, Natrona's Kaiden Lee cleared 6-8 to win the high jump, In the sprints for the 4A boys, Carter McComb of Sheridan won the 100-meter dash and the 200 in 10.68 and 21.88 respectively. Isaiah Haliburton of Thunder Basin won the 400 with a time of 49.01. Mason Weickum of Natrona took 1st place in the 110 hurdles in 14.68 while Jesus Quintero of Evanston won the 300 in 38.89. The 1600-meter run champion was Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel on 4.21.08. Thunder Basin won the 4x400 relay.

