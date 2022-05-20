5/20/22 David Rezin with the Rock Aqua Jays and Michael Bie The Humes Road Project Coordinator

Damage is estimated at $850 thousand after a grain bin fire in Evansville. Firefighters were called to 750 North Highway M a little after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. A news release indicates the first firefighters to arrive found smoke coming from a large grain dryer. Alcivia Grain personnel assisted with moving corn away from the grain dryer area with skid loaders. Several fire departments were called in to help haul water to the scene. Brodhead’s ladder truck was used to help extinguish the fire in the 100 foot tall grain dryer. Officials say the cause is considered accidental and is not under investigation.

EVANSVILLE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO