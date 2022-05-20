Mayor Bowser Activates Heat Emergency Plan for Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22

(Washington, DC) Due to the current temperatures and forecast of extreme heat, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. The Heat Emergency Plan will be activated on Friday at 2 pm until 6 pm, when temperatures are expected to begin dropping. On Saturday and Sunday, the Heat Emergency will be in effect from 10 am until 6 pm

When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, District Government, through the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), implements the Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat.

During a Heat Emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free transportation to a cooling center.

Cooling Centers:

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open for individuals experiencing homelessness today until 5 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm Services include restrooms, bottled water, and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

For more information about services provided during a heat emergency, please visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-Barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day from May 20-22, 2022.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2720 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

Pat Handy Legacy Shelter at 810 Fifth Street, NW

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street, NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue, NW

Families seeking emergency shelter may call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time, day or night.

Spray Parks and Indoor Pools:

Earlier today, Mayor Bowser and DPR announced that select spray parks will open tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, at 10 am, to provide residents with relief from expected high temperatures. The spray parks will be open on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, and operate from 10 am to 8 pm each day. On Monday, May 23, spray parks will close for final summer preparations and reopen on Saturday, May 28.

A full list of spray parks open this weekend below.

Ward 1

Harrison Recreation Center, 1330 V St, NW

Park at LeDroit, 319 Oakdale Pl, NW

Westminster Playground, 911 Westminster St, NW

Ward 2

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1401 7th Street, NW

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Recreation Center, 5500 41st St, NW

Friendship Recreation Center, 4500 Van Ness St, NW

Macomb Recreation Center, 3409 Macomb St, NW

Ward 4

Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center, 501 Riggs Rd, NE

Takoma Community Center, 300 Van Buren St, NW

Ward 5

Edgewood Recreation Center, 301 Franklin St, NE

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Ave, NE

Ward 6

Eastern Market Metro Park, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, SE

Potomac Avenue Triangle Park, 1216 Potomac Ave, SE

Watkins Spray Park, 420 12th St, SE

Ward 7

Fort Davis Spray Park, 1400 41st St, SE

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Ave, Division & Foote St, NE

Ward 8

Fort Greble Recreation Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Elmira St. SW

The District reminds residents that the following DPR indoor pools are also open on Saturday, May 21 from 10 am – 5 pm

Marie Reed Aquatic Center, 2200 Champlain Street, NW

Wilson Aquatic Center, 4551 Fort Drive, NW

Turkey Thicket Aquatic Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue

William H. Rumsey Aquatic Center, 635 North Carolina Avenue, SE

Deanwood Aquatic Center, 1350 49th Street, NE

Barry Farm Aquatic Center, 1230 Sumner Rd, SE

Fire Hydrant Safety:

Residents are reminded that the unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos