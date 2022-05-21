ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

With Frederick County's COVID-19 level up, health department suggests considering mask use

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Image from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Frederick County Health Department is recommending that people consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces as the spread of COVID-19 increases.

Frederick County moved this week from “low” to “medium” for COVID-19 Community Level, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC determines Community Levels by considering the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the agency’s website.

The CDC says people who live in areas with a “medium” COVID-19 Community Level and are at high risk of complications from infection should speak with their health care provider about wearing a mask or other precautions.

Frederick County residents should get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 infection, the CDC’s guidance says.

People living in areas with a “low” COVID-19 Community Level should stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, according to the CDC.

The agency has recommended that people in areas with a “high” Community Level wear a mask in public indoor spaces. Those at an increased risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions in areas with a “high” Community Level, according to the agency’s website.

Infections have been on the rise in Frederick County and across the country since the start of April.

On average, there were less than five COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Frederick County as of April 1. On Wednesday, the most recent day for which Health Department data were available on the county’s COVID Dashboard, the average was nearly 31 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases nationwide are predominantly from people infected with the omicron variant, Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer wrote in an email on Friday. An offshoot of omicron, BA.2.12.1, is becoming more prevalent, she added.

“The omicron variants are more contagious than previous variants,” Brookmyer wrote. “Additionally, people may have symptoms that they assume are from allergies or other illnesses and are not testing for COVID-19.”

Brookmyer wrote that people should consider avoiding crowded indoor events, particularly if they are at high risk of severe illness or complications from infection. She urged people to consider more outdoor activities, with better air circulation and less risk of transmission.

Frederick County’s seven-day positivity rate was 13.39% on Thursday, up from 2.91% on April 1, according to the county Health Department. The rate reflects a comparison of positive tests and total tests administered.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.39% as of Thursday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

“Since case numbers are still increasing, this surge is likely to last a couple more weeks,” Brookmyer wrote in an email.

She wrote that it is possible for more surges in COVID-19 infections in the future, as viruses mutate and change.

The CDC’s Community Levels are used to help communities decide what prevention steps to take, according to the Health Department. The CDC’s Community Levels are a different measure of COVID-19 spread than the agency’s Community Transmission Level, which hospitals, nursing homes and health care providers are instructed to follow.

As of Friday, Frederick County was considered in the “high” category for Community Transmission Level.

People who are immunocompromised may want to speak with their health care provider about their level of risk and which metric is best for them to follow, the Health Department’s website states.

