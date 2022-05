(Farmington) Farmington’s Nick Westrich will be an NCAA Division Two All American in golf when the team comes out in a few weeks. Westrich led the Central Missouri Mules to a third place finish at the national tournament in Detroit and finished third individually. Westrich had a share of the lead at some point in all three rounds played and he came back to put himself in position to win…

