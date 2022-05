Chefs Ramiro and Jill Casaneda were our second featured guests of food frenzy week earlier today, showing us authentic recipes straight out of Mexico!. From Iguana, Mexico, Chef Ramiro Casaneda doesn’t just view food as food; for him it’s a vehicle to connect with his culture and heritage. Teaching his children about food and how to cook is very important to him, and he and his wife Jill enjoy serving and sharing their culture through their cooking at Mr. C’s Tacos with the Salt Lake community.

