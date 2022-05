BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a double shooting Friday near Sprucewood and Pepper Tree Drive, the day’s third shooting in the city. Bryan police say a man and woman were shot in the leg. Video obtained by KBTX from a nearby home shows a large crowd gathered on the street moments before shots were fired. As people began to run away, the shots continued to be fired but it’s unclear in the video who is firing. At this time, no arrests have been made.

