ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Friends and family of Bill Mast remember his life

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxplx_0flKMcnt00

HENDERSON — Bill Mast, founder of Mast Pharmacies, community leader and avid Tar Heels fan, passed away Wednesday at the age of 90.

Mr. Mast, a native of Watauga County, was born in 1932 and grew up with three brothers. In 1957, he graduated from what is now the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at UNC Chapel Hill. He moved to Henderson some time later, then established Mast Drug Co. in 1962.

“He was extremely active in advocating for local pharmacies in [North Carolina] and nationally,” said Beth Flye, Mast’s daughter. “He was an active member of the First Baptist Church and served the city of Henderson in many ways as well.”

Indeed, he was president of the Henderson-Vance County Chamber of Commerce, served on Wingate University’s Board of Directors, served as president of the Henderson Drug Club, held a membership with the National Association of Retail Druggists, served as chairman of Henderson Merchant’s Association, served on the board of deacons at First Baptist Church, and the list goes on.

“Of course he will be missed,” Mrs. Flye said. “He was a pillar of the community, a friend to all, extremely generous ... kind, friendly, hard-working, loving, thoughtful, smart, fearless, persistent.”

One of Mr. Mast’s friends, Donald Seifert, said he knew the late entrepreneur for years, having met him when he first came to Henderson.

Mr. Seifert recalled how he directed his son, Brent Seifert, to Mr. Mast when he expressed interest in pursuing a degree in pharmaceutical sciences. Mr. Mast encouraged the young man to look into medical school and promised a job with Mast Pharmacies if he decided to follow his previous interest after all. Brent Seifert has been a practicing medical specialist in Salisbury ever since. Donald Seifert credited Mast for “changing his life.”

Donald Seifert shared a memory of Mast and him playing golf, how they always had a good time on the course, “even when we weren’t playing well.”

“You always had a good time when you were around him,” Mr. Seifert said. “He was just a great guy, I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Though Mr. Seifert knew Mr. Mast was “in bad shape,” he said “it always comes as a blow.”

“He was involved in everything,” Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce President Michele Burgess said. “Just one of those people where if you ever said, who are the leaders of your community, he would have been at the top of the list.”

In 1991, Mr. Mast received the N.C. Pharmaceutical Association’s Don Blanton Award, which is given to a pharmacist who contributes most to the “advancement of pharmacy” in the state.

The funeral will be held on Sunday, May 20, at First Baptist Church with a burial at Elmwood Cemetery following immediately afterward.

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Murdered Vietnam veteran buried with honor

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The funeral services for Frank Carmichael Jr. were held at Wiseman Mortuary in Fayetteville and Rockfish Cemetery in Hope Mills. Carmichael was 71. Reporter: Gilbert...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Missing, Murdered, Unsolved: Who killed Joshua McLean?

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On March 3, 2020, crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Garner. Bullet holes were found in the side of a Ford Mustang and paramedics rushed Joshua McLean to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times. “From everyone we...
GARNER, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chapel Hill man celebrates 104th birthday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A man in Chapel Hill is celebrating a big birthday. On Tuesday, Garland Foushee turned 104 and was celebrated by generations of his family. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee's family hosted a drive-by parade for the senior, honking horns, holding balloons and handing birthday cards out their windows.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vance County, NC
Obituaries
County
Vance County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Henderson, NC
Obituaries
City
Henderson, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Suspect wanted in Daniel St. homicide; SHPD seeking publics help

The South Hill Police Department is looking for Ibn Muse Hankerson, 26, of South Hill, in connection to a shooting at the Woodfield Club on Daniel Street in which one man was found deceased. On Sunday, April 17, local law enforcement responded to the club around 12:46 a.m. after receiving...
SOUTH HILL, VA
WRAL News

Balloon festival to honor fallen heroes through Memorial Day weekend

Louisburg, N.C. — High-flying family fun combines with a solemn thank you to fallen military heroes this Memorial Day weekend in Louisburg. The 2022 First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival promises three days of rides, food, music and demonstrations, and of course the nightly balloon glow, to mark the holiday. WRAL is a proud sponsor.
LOUISBURG, NC
ncwc.edu

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for NCWU’s New Outdoor Classroom

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Today, North Carolina Wesleyan University held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Marvin and Cynthia Barnes – Family Fare Convenience Stores Outdoor Classroom. In December 2020, NC Wesleyan announced plans for construction of this unique learning environment, made possible by a generous gift from the Barnes family.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Guy#Mast Pharmacies#Tar Heels#Unc Chapel Hill#Mast Drug Co#The First Baptist Church#Wingate University#Board Of Directors#The Henderson Drug Club
WITN

Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say they are investigating a suspicious death this afternoon. A police department spokeswoman said their officers were doing a welfare check at a home on Spring Forest Road when they discovered a body. They said that based on evidence found at the home,...
GREENVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Ambulance Crashes, Overturns with Patient; Chapel Hill Road Reopens

An ambulance crash along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Chapel Hill in the early hours of Saturday morning left two first responders with injuries and a utility pole severely damaged. A release from the Town of Chapel Hill on Saturday said police closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Driver shot, killed and crashes car on North Carolina road

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school. Michael Higgins...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRAL News

Hillside High School celebrates a century of learning

Durham, N.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Durham this weekend to celebrate a big mile stone for Hillside High School — a century of learning. Students and alumni got together for a parade to celebrate the school's centennial year. Temiko Brown said she was so excited to...
DURHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man sought in double homicide in Fayetteville kills himself

The 29-year-old Clayton man who was the suspect in a double murder in Fayetteville committed suicide Tuesday morning, May 17, according to authorities. Officer Jeremy Strickland, a spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said Rhaim Mosies Santiago killed himself in Smithfield in Johnston County after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Pender County deputy sued for killing unarmed man in Duplin County

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - A law enforcement officer is being sued in federal court by the family of a person he killed while working as a sheriff’s deputy in Duplin County. The same deputy, Jhon Dragocastano, later went on to shoot and kill a man after taking a job with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC attorney general suffers minor stroke, recovering in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is recovering in a hospital after suffering a minor stroke Monday night, and he's thanking his wife for her quick thinking. According to a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, Stein and his wife Anna had walked their dog when he...
HEALTH
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
47
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy