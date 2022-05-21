Friends and family of Bill Mast remember his life

HENDERSON — Bill Mast, founder of Mast Pharmacies, community leader and avid Tar Heels fan, passed away Wednesday at the age of 90.

Mr. Mast, a native of Watauga County, was born in 1932 and grew up with three brothers. In 1957, he graduated from what is now the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at UNC Chapel Hill. He moved to Henderson some time later, then established Mast Drug Co. in 1962.

“He was extremely active in advocating for local pharmacies in [North Carolina] and nationally,” said Beth Flye, Mast’s daughter. “He was an active member of the First Baptist Church and served the city of Henderson in many ways as well.”

Indeed, he was president of the Henderson-Vance County Chamber of Commerce, served on Wingate University’s Board of Directors, served as president of the Henderson Drug Club, held a membership with the National Association of Retail Druggists, served as chairman of Henderson Merchant’s Association, served on the board of deacons at First Baptist Church, and the list goes on.

“Of course he will be missed,” Mrs. Flye said. “He was a pillar of the community, a friend to all, extremely generous ... kind, friendly, hard-working, loving, thoughtful, smart, fearless, persistent.”

One of Mr. Mast’s friends, Donald Seifert, said he knew the late entrepreneur for years, having met him when he first came to Henderson.

Mr. Seifert recalled how he directed his son, Brent Seifert, to Mr. Mast when he expressed interest in pursuing a degree in pharmaceutical sciences. Mr. Mast encouraged the young man to look into medical school and promised a job with Mast Pharmacies if he decided to follow his previous interest after all. Brent Seifert has been a practicing medical specialist in Salisbury ever since. Donald Seifert credited Mast for “changing his life.”

Donald Seifert shared a memory of Mast and him playing golf, how they always had a good time on the course, “even when we weren’t playing well.”

“You always had a good time when you were around him,” Mr. Seifert said. “He was just a great guy, I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Though Mr. Seifert knew Mr. Mast was “in bad shape,” he said “it always comes as a blow.”

“He was involved in everything,” Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce President Michele Burgess said. “Just one of those people where if you ever said, who are the leaders of your community, he would have been at the top of the list.”

In 1991, Mr. Mast received the N.C. Pharmaceutical Association’s Don Blanton Award, which is given to a pharmacist who contributes most to the “advancement of pharmacy” in the state.

The funeral will be held on Sunday, May 20, at First Baptist Church with a burial at Elmwood Cemetery following immediately afterward.