ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Disney May Bring Back Beloved Netflix Show

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

There was a time when Marvel was merely very popular, and not the center point of popular culture.

After the record-breaking success of “The Avengers” a decade ago, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report struck a deal to produce a number of shows featuring Marvel superheroes.

The idea was that instead of focusing on Thor, Iron Man or other people who save the world, these shows would follow the adventures of street level crime fighters, more likely to take down organized crime than to fight aliens.

This line of shows included “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist,” and they culminated in a limited series crossover event, “The Defenders.”

“The Punisher” was later added to the line, after the character appeared in the second season of “Daredevil” and fans demanded more of actor Jon Bernthal’s interpretation.

The series were unceremoniously canceled by Netflix as soon as Disney announced that it would finally be introducing its long-rumored streaming service, Disney+.

For a while, rumors have been circulating that Marvel might reboot the Netflix series for Disney+, and now there are unconfirmed reports that one fan favorite will be returning soon.

What Series Is Marvel Reportedly Bringing Back?

Marvel has hired writers to begin working on a new “Daredevil” series for Disney+, according to Variety.

While Marvel has not confirmed the report, Variety says that the writing team of Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been hired to be the head writers of the new series.

The pair are best known for co-creating the USA Network series “Covert Affairs” and also worked on the shows NBC drama shows “The Enemy Within” and “The Brave” as well as The CW series “Containment.”

Since the report is still unconfirmed, it is unclear when the series will air.

We also don't know if it will be direct continuation of the Netflix series, or a soft reboot featuring the same characters, but not tied directly to the the previously established storylines and continuity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8vIh_0flK2TGp00
Image source: TheStreet.

So What Is “Daredevil”?

As we previously explained, Daredevil is one of Marvel’s oldest and popular characters.

Created in 1964 by Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett, Daredevil is a crime-fighting-vigilante by night, and a crusading lawyer named Matt Murdock by day.

He was blinded as a child in an accident, but he has super-powered senses that make up for that.

He’s also a guilt-ridden Catholic, and the question as to whether he is trying to protect the innocent or unleashing his anger is one of the central drawing points of the character.

Over the years superstar creators such as Frank Miller, Kevin Smith, Chip Kidd and Brian Michael Bendis have written acclaimed runs on the character that have expanded the idea of what a superhero comic can do.

While the Netflix series have a hit-or-miss reputation in terms of execution, both “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones” were beloved by fans for their thrilling action sequences, complex characterizations, gritty feel and stellar performances from leads Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qs8as_0flK2TGp00
Netflix/TS

This Return Has Been Rumored For A While Now

While the return of “Daredevil” is welcome news, it’s not exactly a surprise.

When Disney+ removed the Marvel shows from Netflix earlier this year, adding them and a Parental Guidance feature onto Disney+, it seemed like only a matter of time before Marvel gave them another try.

Spoiler alert for people who haven’t watched “Hawkeye” or “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Until now, the sticking point is while Disney had the rights to the Daredevil character.

Netflix had a contract clause that prevented the company from using any of the characters until two years after the series ended.

But once that clause ended, Marvel slowly began easing the Netflix characters back into the main Marvel narrative.

Cox made a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” offering legal counsel to Peter Parker.

Similarly, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his “Daredevil” role as the crime boss The Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, in the last episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” last year.

In interviews promoting the appearances, both actors said they were open to continuing to play the characters, but no plans were set in stone just yet.

But now it seems like it’s only a matter of time before fans will be getting further adventures from one of their favorites, as Disney knows what the people want and is never hesitant to give it to them.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Brian Michael Bendis
Person
Krysten Ritter
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflx
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
hypebeast.com

Disney Confirms 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date

For CinemaCon 2022, Disney offered a number of exciting updates and looks including the official title of the upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water, the opening 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the record-breaking debut of Black Panther in 2018, Marvel Studios immediately worked with director Ryan Coogler to begin developing the sequel.
MOVIES
PopCrush

Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer. The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Planning to Charge Hotel Guests for Daily Housekeeping Services

UPDATE: Disney has reached out to tell us that their recruiter misspoke and there are no plans to charge for daily housekeeping at this time. When Walt Disney World reopened from the few-month-long COVID-19 closure in 2020, housekeeping services at Disney resort hotels were understandably reduced. According to those recruiting new housekeeping cast members, some hotels may never return to their schedules from pre-pandemic.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy