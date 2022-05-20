ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Sands and Others Shine When Rates Rise: BofA

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFiqa_0flK1xf800

Interest rates have soared this year, with the 10-year Treasury yield to 128 basis points to 2.79%, though it peaked at 3.13% May .

With the Fed poised to unleash numerous rate hikes in coming months, you might want to think about stocks that do well when rates climb. Bank of America put together a list of such stocks.

It includes S&P 500 companies and is based on their relative performance sensitivity to changes in the 10-year Treasury yield. The companies must have 10 years of monthly returns, and the analysis goes back to 1972.

The Top Stocks in Order Are ...

1. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) - Get Marathon Petroleum Corporation Report, a refining company

2. Qorvo (QRVO) - Get Qorvo, Inc. Report, a semiconductor company

3. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Report, an entertainment company

4. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report, a casino company

5. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report, a Dutch semiconductor company

Morningstar on Marathon

Morningstar analyst Allen Good was impressed with the company’s first-quarter results.

“Marathon Petroleum turned in another strong quarter, with earnings improving to $845 million from a loss of $242 million a year ago on an improved refining market,” he wrote in a commentary.

“The refining market continues to gain strength as margins widen, given strong demand and Russia sanctions-related disruptions to supply. Marathon stands to be a beneficiary, while its large repurchase program sets it apart from peers.”

Good puts fair value for the stock at $87, and it recently traded at $96.44.

Morningstar on Qorvo

"[The company’s latest earnings report] provided investors with a predictably weak forecast for the June quarter in light of soft smartphone demand in China, which should weigh on revenue for the next two quarters,” said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello.

“We still view no-moat Qorvo as fundamentally undervalued and still anticipate healthy 5G radio frequency chip content gains in the years ahead," he said.

"But we would point investors toward narrow-moat Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Report, because of its better execution over the years and its lower exposure to Chinese smartphone [makers].”

Colello puts fair value for the stock at $169. It recently traded at $108.29.

Morningstar on Live Nation

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker noted strength in the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

“Live Nation’s 2022 focus on returning to pre-pandemic levels appears on track, with over 70 million tickets sold for 2022 shows, 36% above the same point in 2019,” he wrote in a commentary.

And 90% of planned sponsorship for the year is already booked, he said.

“Both the level of demand and supply for live music continue to expand despite limited activity in certain markets,” Macker said.

He puts fair value for the stock at $105. It recently traded at $89.28.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Traders Mull Recession Odds

The potential for the U.S. to slip into recession was the topic du jour Monday as stocks kicked off the week with a wobbly, uneven session. Over the weekend, former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein told CBS' Face the Nation that recession was "a very, very high risk factor." That opinion was met by a number of other calls Monday morning.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Led the Dow Higher Monday

JPMorgan Chase delivered an upbeat assessment of its prospects at its 2022 investor day. Visa also gained ground on enthusiasm in the financial industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sands China#Bofa#Stock#Treasury#Fed#Bank Of America#Mpc#Live Nation Entertainment#Lyv#Nxpi#Dutch#Marathon Morningstar#Marathon Petroleum
morningbrew.com

Stock market is experiencing historic rout

The stock market is in the midst of a historic rout, and not even a new Harry Styles album can save it. Fact is, the US’ three major equity indexes are experiencing their worst stretch of losses in decades. The Dow posted its eighth straight weekly loss, which is...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Wells Fargo sees end of year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view

May 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Investment Institute said on Wednesday it adjusted its economic expectations to make a mild U.S. recession its base case for the end of 2022 and early 2023 based on economic data. Wells Fargo’s research arm also cut its year-end 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP)...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go.
STOCKS
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

We're not living in 1929. It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy. We're not on the cusp of the next Great Depression. Instead, we have a market that's spooked by rising inflation (i.e. stuff costing more) that's also struggling with supply chain issues caused by an unparalleled global pandemic.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy