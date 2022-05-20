ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

The past and future of Tucson's film industry

By Christopher Conover
azpm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. It was big news when the HBO series Duster announced it would film in Tucson. It was also big news when it announced it would pack up and move to New Mexico. While New Mexico offers generous incentives to filmmakers, Arizona...

news.azpm.org

Comments / 1

Related
azmarijuana.com

New Dispensary Opening in Arizona on May 27

Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced the grand opening of the Company’s largest dispensary in Arizona, Zen Leaf North Phoenix, located at 12401 North Cave Creek Road on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf North Phoenix relocated to its new, much larger...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
New Mexico State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arizona Government
azpm.org

Tucson teachers earn less than teachers in similar Western cities

A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. University of Arizona data shows teachers take home less money in Tucson than they would in similar cities around the region, even when cost of living is factored in. That makes Tucson less competitive in hiring teachers.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Prison Arts

Tucson resident Maryanne Chisholm discovered art in prison and her life has never been the same. In 2005, she was sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for fraudulent schemes and other charges, but she was released after serving 14 years. She says she was able to survive her time in prison by concentrating on paintings and drawings. Now, she is a successful artist who sells traditional works and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and has tens of thousands of followers on Twitter. She says one of her major goals, in addition to her art, is to work on prison reform and help other people turn their lives around. She credits much of her success to the Prison Ministry program which is operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cox
KTAR.com

13 alleged members of Mexican-based drug ring indicted in Arizona

PHOENIX — Thirteen alleged members of a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization were indicted by a grand jury in Arizona on Monday, authorities said. The 30-count indictment by the federal grand jury in Tucson included charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Arizona Rangers of Globe: Eugene Shute

Visiting the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in December 1919, one might have seen the goods from some recent arrests - a pair of illegal stills from the area of Sleeping Beauty Mountain, seized by Sheriff Eugene Shute and his deputies. Five men were detained in connection with the liquor works. “One still was cleverly concealed in a prospect hole covered with old sheet iron and was in operation when discovered by the officers,” the Daily Silver Belt reported. “The still and a large quantity of wine and grape brandy are on exhibition at the office of the sheriff. The second still . . . is also at the sheriff’s office with a large quantity of its forbidden product.”
GLOBE, AZ
biztucson.com

El Charro Café Featured on Top Chef

Carlotta Flores, executive chef and owner of the Si Charro! restaurant group is having a banner year. With the year-long 100th Anniversary of El Charro celebrations, personal appearances and opening a new concept (The Monica named after her Tia Monica who founded El Charro) she still found time to appear in two nationally syndicated culinary shows; Taste of the Border on Discovery + network, and most recently on the 2022 Top Chef: Houston cooking competition show.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

"I Dream in Widescreen 2022" is a feast for the mind's eye.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the May 5th, 2022 edition of ARIZONA SPOTLIGHT with host Mark McLemore:. If you want to know what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic in neighboring Sonora, arguably the best source isn’t the state government or a news outlet: it’s a single grad student, whose time-intensive, volunteer effort is turning big data into solid information. From Fronteras, Murphy Woodhouse reports.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Hbo#Duster#Republican#Xxx#Senate#Film Tucson
leadercourier-times.com

Atchison signs with Arizona

Sophia Atchison signed with the University of Arizona May 4. Atchison plans on continuing her pole vaulting career while studying in the school’s naturopathic science program. “I was very impressed with all of the coaches there,” Atchison said. “The pole vault coach, Dominic Johnson, is a three-time Pole Vault...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
azpm.org

Hudbay wins a round in court

A federal judge ruled that the proposed Rosemont and Copper World mines in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson are not legally related. The ruling comes after the Tohono O'odham, Pascua Yaqui, and the Hopi nations filed for a temporary restraining order to stop ongoing work on the Copper World mine. That legal move was based on the permitting process for the Rosemont mine. Both projects are owned by Toronto-based Hudbay.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

ADOT seeks additional $300 million in federal funding for I-10 expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is looking to supplement the I-10 expansion project between Chandler and Casa Grande with federal funds. This 26-mile stretch is the only remaining section of the interstate between Tucson and Phoenix with only two lanes in each direction. A...
TUCSON, AZ
prescottenews.com

Elgin Bridge Fire in Southern Arizona

Date of Origin: Monday May 23rd, 2022 approx. 11:00 AM. The Elgin Bridge Fire started Monday, 5/23/2022, around 11 am, approximately 1/4 mile northeast of Elgin within Santa Cruz County. Fire investigators arrived to the incident Tuesday. Fueled by winds and pockets of dry vegetation, the fire stayed active Monday...
ELGIN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy