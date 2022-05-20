The past and future of Tucson's film industry

Tucson resident Maryanne Chisholm discovered art in prison and her life has never been the same. In 2005, she was sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for fraudulent schemes and other charges, but she was released after serving 14 years. She says she was able to survive her time in prison by concentrating on paintings and drawings. Now, she is a successful artist who sells traditional works and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and has tens of thousands of followers on Twitter. She says one of her major goals, in addition to her art, is to work on prison reform and help other people turn their lives around. She credits much of her success to the Prison Ministry program which is operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.

