Tucson, AZ

Pandemic in pajamas while birding for blog.

By Tony Paniagua
azpm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Lamberton began birding and photography in earnest during the pandemic in 2020. As of May 2022, he had recorded about 170 species of birds on his property near Bisbee, AZ. Like millions of people around the world, Ken Lamberton and his wife had various travel plans for 2020 and 2021,...

news.azpm.org

Related
azpm.org

Prison Arts

Tucson resident Maryanne Chisholm discovered art in prison and her life has never been the same. In 2005, she was sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for fraudulent schemes and other charges, but she was released after serving 14 years. She says she was able to survive her time in prison by concentrating on paintings and drawings. Now, she is a successful artist who sells traditional works and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and has tens of thousands of followers on Twitter. She says one of her major goals, in addition to her art, is to work on prison reform and help other people turn their lives around. She credits much of her success to the Prison Ministry program which is operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Tucson teachers earn less than teachers in similar Western cities

A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. University of Arizona data shows teachers take home less money in Tucson than they would in similar cities around the region, even when cost of living is factored in. That makes Tucson less competitive in hiring teachers.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Hudbay wins a round in court

A federal judge ruled that the proposed Rosemont and Copper World mines in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson are not legally related. The ruling comes after the Tohono O'odham, Pascua Yaqui, and the Hopi nations filed for a temporary restraining order to stop ongoing work on the Copper World mine. That legal move was based on the permitting process for the Rosemont mine. Both projects are owned by Toronto-based Hudbay.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Traffic fatalities climbed in 2021. What can lawmakers do about it?

A sign warning drivers of high pedestrian traffic on West St. Mary's Road in Tucson on a late October afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Traffic fatalities reached a 16 year high in 2021, according to data released last week by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
TUCSON, AZ

