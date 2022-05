NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels will soon be home to a new single-family rental home community from Tricon Residential, Inc, and HHS Residential. The new development, which will be called Tricon Trail Creek, broke ground on May 17. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023. The community will be located next to the Barndominium, which is along Highway 46 on New Braunfels east side.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO