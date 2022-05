Fr. John (Thomas) Francis ’09 was ordained to the priesthood this past Saturday, May 21 — a momentous occasion for his family, for the Church, and for his alma mater, Christendom College. With his ordination, Christendom now has 101 alumni priests in its nearly 45-year history, with these courageous men impacting countless lives across the world for the better.

