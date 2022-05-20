ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Heart Murmur In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Mike Clark
DogTime
DogTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAF2M_0flJoZtR00

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Heart murmurs in dogs are extra vibrations or sounds in the heart that come from abnormal blood flow. A heart murmur is not a condition on its own, but rather a symptom of an underlying condition.

There is no direct treatment for heart murmurs in dogs, but the causes can often be treated, which may reduce the vibrations in the heart. Your veterinarian will find the cause of the heart murmur and then form a treatment plan.

Vets give heart murmurs in dogs a grade of I to VI. Grade I heart murmurs are barely audible, while grade VI murmurs can often be heard even without a stethoscope.

The grade doesn’t necessarily correlate to the severity of the underlying cause of the heart murmur. Vets also classify them based on the location of strongest intensity and the pattern that the vibrations follow.

These classifications, along with any other symptoms dogs have, help further narrow down the cause of the heart murmur, allowing vets to form a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. You must get to your vet if you see concerning symptoms in your dog.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments associated with heart murmurs.

Symptoms Of Heart Murmur In Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1NqF_0flJoZtR00

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Not all heart murmurs in dogs result in apparent symptoms. Some are completely benign and disappear with time.

However, many others are associated with heart disease. If you see the signs of heart disease accompanied by a heart murmur, then you must consult your vet immediately.

Here are a few signs of heart disease that may appear along with a heart murmur:

  • Exercise intolerance
  • Lethargy or weakness
  • Panting, coughing, or difficulty breathing
  • Pale gums or mucus
  • Distended abdomen or bloated appearance
  • Fainting or collapse

Causes of Heart Murmur In Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OR0J8_0flJoZtR00

(Picture Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

Sometimes heart murmurs are benign, and dogs may just grow out of them. Other times, they can result from and indicate more serious medical conditions.

It’s common for young puppies to develop heart murmurs, though these are usually benign and known as physiologic heart murmurs . They occur when puppies, especially large breeds, grow quickly, and generally they disappear on their own after a few months. These cause no symptoms and aren’t a cause for concern.

Heart murmurs in dogs can be also caused by a variety of medical conditions. They can be congenital (present at birth), result from heart defects, or appear with infections, inflammation, or other diseases .

Here are a few of the conditions that can cause a heart murmur :

  • Endocardiosis
  • Endocarditis
  • Dysplasia
  • Cardiomyopathy
  • Atherosclerosis
  • Anemia
  • Heartworm
  • Hyperthyroidism
  • Valvular stenosis
  • Pulmonic stenosis
  • Tetralogy of Fallot
  • Tumors

Treatments For Heart Murmur In Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhNAO_0flJoZtR00

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Vets don’t treat heart murmurs in dogs directly, as they’re not a condition on their own. But vets will address the underlying causes.

Treatment can vary greatly depending on the cause and severity of the condition. Physiologic heart murmurs in puppies often don’t require treatment, but puppies still need monitoring to make sure another condition doesn’t develop.

Simple dietary changes may treat mild heart murmurs.

Conditions that cause heart murmurs must be addressed by a veterinarian. In the case of heart defects, dogs may need surgery to correct the condition. Tumors may require chemotherapy. Vets may treat other issues with medication.

Your vet will develop a proper treatment plan after forming a diagnosis. It’s important to get regular check-ups, as vets often catch heart murmurs through routine vet visits.

Has your dog ever suffered from a heart murmur? What was the cause? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Heart Murmur In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 1

Related
DogTime

Can Dogs Eat Purslane? Is Purslane Safe For Dogs?

Can dogs eat purslane? The short answer is no. Purslane, commonly called pigweed, is a soft, malleable succulent that is toxic to dogs. The post Can Dogs Eat Purslane? Is Purslane Safe For Dogs? appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Murmur#Congenital Heart Disease#Tumor
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Woman Seeks To Adopt A Dog From A Shelter And Finds The Dog She Lost 2 Years Ago

After more than two years apart and while hunting for a dog for her two children from a shelter, this mother from Pennsylvania, United States, had a lovely and highly emotional reunion with her lost dog. Aisha Nieves noticed a pit bull-Rottweiler hybrid on the Lehigh County Humane Society’s (LCHS) adoption website and recognized it was the same dog she had lost years before.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
dailyphew.com

Man Jumps A Fence To Rescue A Dog From A Neglected Family

A man was travelling down a Caribbean roadway when he became aware of a dog’s deplorable living conditions. She was tethered to a leash on a house patio, and he did not hesitate to intervene, so he was able to rescue her with the help of another passer-by who was persuaded to cross the fence to free her. that direction.
ANIMALS
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailyphew.com

Dog Enters The Veterinary Clinic Alone To Ask For Help From The People Who Are There

It is obvious that when we are going through a difficult period, we want to locate someone who can assist us. And at a veterinary facility in Iguatu, Ceará, Brazil, this stray dog received the assistance he so sorely needed. One of the surveillance cameras in the institution recorded the canine, and when the assistant sees him, he recognizes the wound on his body.
ANIMALS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
811
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy