TULSA, Okla. – Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira and Cameron Young have been dominant forces on the tour over the past couple years – the Korn Ferry Tour, that is. Zalatoris has certainly made more noise on the PGA Tour than the other two, but all three are names you’ll need to know moving forward as one of the three could be hoisting the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday evening. Pereira (69) leads Zalatoris (73) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) by three shots, with Young (67) in a group four back.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO