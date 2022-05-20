Daily Dose Of Cute: Cat Meets Puppy & Becomes Instant Best Buddy [VIDEO]

Cats and dogs may not always get along in cartoons, but the pair of furry pals in the video above sure do! They’re happy to wrestle and chase each other, and it looks like they’re having the best time.

According to the post on Reddit, the cat parent’s mom brought her new pup over, and the two pets became instant best buddies. I guess that technically makes the pooch an aunt or uncle to the feline, too! Share the video with someone who could use a smile today.

This adorable video may have you wondering if your own cat would like a doggy friend to play with. That’s great! But before you rush to the shelter to adopt a new pup, make sure you give your fur babies the best chance at a good first meeting. Here’s how!

Introducing A New Dog To Your Cat

If you’re bringing home a new furry family member, you’ll want to make sure they have the best first impression possible with your other pets, especially if they’re of a different species.

The best thing to do is start off with a cat and dog when they’re both young. If they grow up together, they’ll have a far easier time getting along.

But maybe you’ve already got an adult kitty . How should you go about bringing a new dog home to meet them? Here are some tips:

Consider adopting an adult or senior dog. Puppies may have too much energy for your cat.

Pick a dog with a low prey drive. You don’t want them chasing kitty around all the time!

Make sure your cat has a place to retreat. Some perches or kitty condos will keep them out of pup’s reach.

Give your kitty their own space. Make sure their bed, litter, food, and water are well away from the doggo.

Get them used to each other’s scent. Rub a cloth on each pet and place it in the other’s sleeping area or near their food bowl.

Let them investigate each other’s hangout spots once they start to feel comfortable.

Make the introduction through a baby gate or door. If they seem interested and sniff each other, let them meet without the baby gate, but restrain the dog just in case.

Let them warm up to each other. These things take time!

For a more full, complete list of instructions, check out our article about making dog-cat introductions here !

Does your cat have a doggy playmate like the kitty in the video? Do you have any tips for helping cats and dogs get along? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Daily Dose Of Cute: Cat Meets Puppy & Becomes Instant Best Buddy [VIDEO] appeared first on CatTime .